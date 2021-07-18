Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,963 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of Cameco worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CCJ shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Cameco’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

