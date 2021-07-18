Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 2,270 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 27,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,279,000 after buying an additional 79,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $116.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,577,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,163. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

