Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 32,049 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

SCZ stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,034,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,873. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.78 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

