Capital Analysts LLC Buys 1,342 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,309 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,031,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.92. The company has a market cap of $396.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,602,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,510,351. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

