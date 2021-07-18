Capital Analysts LLC Buys 3,123 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in The Home Depot by 117.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,623,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,050. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.22. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $341.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $513,478.08. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

