Capital Analysts LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 116.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 0.6% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 336,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,716,000 after buying an additional 256,910 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,508,000 after acquiring an additional 233,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,879,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $5,156,954.00. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 24,940 shares of company stock worth $9,369,737 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GS traded down $8.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.80. 2,583,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,880. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.