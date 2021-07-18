Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,852,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $156.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

