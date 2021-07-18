Capital Analysts LLC Has $25.10 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,318 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up about 1.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 1.00% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $25,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 114,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 95,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 106,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock remained flat at $$31.40 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 792,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,628. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.