Capital Analysts LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $276.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,137. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $170.05 and a twelve month high of $284.17. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.17.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.