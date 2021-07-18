Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 110.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 38.3% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.67.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $12.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $530.31. 3,442,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,633. The business’s 50 day moving average is $508.87. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $235.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

