Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 133.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,012 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.45. 1,282,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

