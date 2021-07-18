Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 7,242 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after buying an additional 640,255 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $533,880.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,665 shares of company stock worth $2,672,670. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $83.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,024,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,473. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

