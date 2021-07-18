Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,917 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.30. 2,199,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,005. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.78.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.