Capital Analysts LLC Takes $3.46 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.33% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.26. 514,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,707. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.11. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.40.

