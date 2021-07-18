Capital International Investors Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,355,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,063,286 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.10% of Apple worth $2,119,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,098,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $378,431,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Apple by 468.4% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 996,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $121,714,000 after purchasing an additional 821,129 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.32.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

