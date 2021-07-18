Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Holdings Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,759 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.35 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

