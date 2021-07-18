Cappasity (CAPP) Market Cap Hits $1.77 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Cappasity has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cappasity has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $330,320.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cappasity Profile

CAPP is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

