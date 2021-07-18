Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Insider Sells $441,600.00 in Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $441,600.00.
CPRI stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $59.60.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.
About Capri
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.
