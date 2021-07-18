Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Insider Sells $441,600.00 in Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $441,600.00.

CPRI stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,165,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,934,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

