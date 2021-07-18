Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,577,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,378,000 after purchasing an additional 817,941 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 691,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,692. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $33.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

About VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.