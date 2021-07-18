Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,240 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,515,000 after buying an additional 495,391 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,379,000 after buying an additional 1,225,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,629,000 after buying an additional 416,656 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,891,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,190,000 after buying an additional 570,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,073,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,452. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.51.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.6367 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

