Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 1,514 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up 1.7% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of Z. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 232,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,188,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ Z traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,364. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 57,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,377.13. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $216,301.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,473. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

