Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 2,287 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 2.0% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 25,263,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,084,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $221.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

