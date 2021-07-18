Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 3,276 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. BancFirst makes up approximately 1.8% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of BancFirst worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BancFirst by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BancFirst by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $397,394.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,244,527 shares in the company, valued at $380,805,105.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,196 shares of company stock worth $5,424,243. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

BANF traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.28. The company had a trading volume of 194,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $77.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.44.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

