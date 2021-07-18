Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00003751 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $37.63 billion and $1.34 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00051844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002486 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00034222 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00250144 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00036846 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005974 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,844,877,815 coins and its circulating supply is 32,041,069,499 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.