Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.60.

CGJTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

CGJTF stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $139.20. 1,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $186.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.60.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

