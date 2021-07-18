CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) SVP Scott T. Mikuen Sells 28,321 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25.
CARG traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $27.46. 1,066,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on CARG shares. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.
About CarGurus
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.
