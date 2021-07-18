Carlos M. Garcia Sells 2,400 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $44,088.00.

Shares of ICHR traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.17. 212,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,436. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.75. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ichor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

