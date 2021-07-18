Carry Price Tops $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Carry has a total market capitalization of $56.57 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00032836 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00028277 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,792,976 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

