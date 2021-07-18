Cartesi Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $149.85 million and $12.36 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001235 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00040032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00102541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00148427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,851.74 or 0.99925043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,666,718 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

