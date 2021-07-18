Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Jonathan F. Foster Sells 2,700 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00.

NYSE CVNA traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $313.27. 1,281,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,050. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $137.69 and a one year high of $329.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

