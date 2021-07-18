Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0763 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Casper has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $68.31 million and approximately $29.85 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0763 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00040377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00105334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00147317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,722.94 or 1.00021049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,220,576,276 coins and its circulating supply is 895,803,101 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

