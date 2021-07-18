Casper Price Tops $0.0651 (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Casper has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $58.33 million and $17.71 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00100563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00146984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,626.16 or 1.00141068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,221,968,143 coins and its circulating supply is 895,994,600 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

