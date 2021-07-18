Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,509 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $21,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $258,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 87.0% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 134,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $213,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 123.2% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATY stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.