CBC.network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $413,121.00 (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. One CBC.network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0708 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CBC.network has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. CBC.network has a total market cap of $11.04 million and approximately $413,121.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CBC.network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00048730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.47 or 0.00810447 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBC.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBC.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.