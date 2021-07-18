CCUniverse (UVU) Reaches One Day Volume of $233.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $9,486.67 and $233.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006177 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000065 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000217 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000799 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.