Celo Dollar Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $51.77 million and approximately $631,235.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.81 or 0.00791645 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 51,746,112 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.