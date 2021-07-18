Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,926 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Ceridian HCM worth $41,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of CDAY opened at $95.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9,531.00 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.29.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,459 shares of company stock worth $1,485,251 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.