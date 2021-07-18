CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 20,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $8,857,400 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF opened at $47.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.