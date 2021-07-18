CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.37. CGI has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

