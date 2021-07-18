Chainlink Hits Market Capitalization of $6.85 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for $15.56 or 0.00049104 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $6.85 billion and $554.47 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.57 or 0.00809630 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00041254 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,009,554 coins. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

