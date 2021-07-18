Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.55.

Champion Iron stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. 24,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,020. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

