ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,089,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,274 shares during the quarter. ChampionX comprises 1.9% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of ChampionX worth $23,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

