Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $332.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $384.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $192.13 and a 12-month high of $386.57.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,768 shares of company stock valued at $9,666,230. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.