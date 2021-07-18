CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Price Tops $0.16

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market cap of $280,862.02 and $13,853.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00039826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00101702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00147597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,739.41 or 1.00594536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.