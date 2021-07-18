Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

CHGG opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Chegg has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -156.88, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.31.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 400.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

