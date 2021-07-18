Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 413,148 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 91,073 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 3.3% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cushing Asset Management LP owned about 0.16% of Cheniere Energy worth $29,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 735.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNG stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.56. 797,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,093. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of -288.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

