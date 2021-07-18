Chescapmanager LLC Acquires 50,000 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Chescapmanager LLC increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. QIAGEN comprises 1.5% of Chescapmanager LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Chescapmanager LLC owned about 0.12% of QIAGEN worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 168.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 121,756 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in QIAGEN by 21.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 77,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its position in QIAGEN by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

QGEN stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,145. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

