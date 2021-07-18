Chescapmanager LLC Acquires Shares of 405,000 CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)

Chescapmanager LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000. Chescapmanager LLC owned about 0.73% of CM Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. 418,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,926. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.38.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

