Chescapmanager LLC Buys New Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Chescapmanager LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $63,769,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,710,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,857,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,425,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

CPNG stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.19. 7,221,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,554. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. dropped their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CLSA assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupang has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.