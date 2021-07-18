Chescapmanager LLC Cuts Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Chescapmanager LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,357,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,840 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for 4.0% of Chescapmanager LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chescapmanager LLC owned approximately 0.60% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $37,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.12. 1,065,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,785. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

